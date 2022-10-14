Ryan Kirkpatrick: Pair deny being present at Carlisle stabbing
Two men accused of murdering a 24-year-old have denied being present when he was killed.
Ryan Kirkpatrick was stabbed multiple times and died at Carlyle's Court bar in Carlisle on 18 September 2021.
Kane Hull, 29, and Liam Craig Porter, 33, deny murder and manslaughter at Carlisle Crown Court.
Jurors heard Mr Hull and Mr Porter were captured on CCTV at the shopping centre, off Fisher Street, at 20:30 BST before leaving the area.
Opening the case, prosecutor Tim Evans alleged the pair were the two men seen in dark clothing with faces covered who arrived about 15 minutes later for a visit lasting barely 30 seconds.
'In it together'
Mr Evans alleged that the fatal stabbing "was at the hand" of Mr Hull, who was said to have been identified at the scene despite a disguise attempt, and that Mr Porter was there "as a party to, supporting the plan to stab Mr Kirkpatrick".
"They were, in other words, in it together," Mr Evans said.
Barristers representing the two men on trial gave brief addresses on their behalf.
Mr Hull's barrister, Toby Hedworth KC, told jurors: "It is accepted that Kane Hull was involved in an incident involving Ryan Kirkpatrick at Carlyle's Court at around 20:31 BST on 18 September, 2021.
"It is denied that Kane Hull was present at Carlyle's Court at around 20:47 BST on that evening or was in any way involved in inflicting violence on Ryan Kirkpatrick at that time."
Liam Walker KC, Mr Porter's barrister, told the jury: "The presence of Mr Porter at the first incident is accepted. Presence at the second incident is not accepted.
"It is not accepted that the second male present at Carlyle's Court encouraged or assisted the person who stabbed Ryan Kirkpatrick.
"It is not accepted that the second male present at Carlyle's Court intended that the stabber would kill or at least cause really serious harm."
The trial continues.
