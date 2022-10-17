Ryan Kirkpatrick: Murder witness recognised killer's eyes, court told
- Published
A woman whose friend was fatally stabbed recognised the balaclava-wearing killer's eyes, jurors heard.
Ryan Kirkpatrick, 24, was killed in Carlisle on 18 September 2021 following an altercation.
Kane Hull, 29, and Liam Craig Porter, 33, deny murder and manslaughter.
Witness Chloe Bowman told Carlisle Crown Court despite her being "very drunk" and the killer wearing a balaclava, she recognised Mr Hull by his eyes and build.
The court has previously heard Mr Kirkpatrick was stabbed multiple times at about 20:45 BST, about 15 minutes after there had been an altercation between the victim and two defendants.
'In shock'
The two accused both admit the earlier altercation but said they were not there when the stabbing took place.
Ms Bowman said she had been at the Mamoa bar in Carlyle's Court between 20:30 and 21:00 BST and heard Mr Kirkpatrick describe the earlier incident.
She said she then sat on a bench outside Mamoa about 9ft (3m) away from Mr Kirkpatrick when "I just seen Kane enter the court and stab Ryan".
When asked by prosecutor Tim Evans who the Kane was she was referring to, Ms Bowman said: "Kane Hull."
Asked how long she had known Mr Hull, Ms Bowman said: "I just really knew of him. I knew of him for about two years."
Asked how many times she saw Mr Kirkpatrick being stabbed, Ms Bowman told jurors: "I seen the once.
"I just saw the one time," she added.
"Ryan was obviously bleeding from the lower bit of his body. Obviously we knew something bad had happened. I was in shock."
She added: "Obviously when the stabbing had finished we did try to help him."
'Very drunk'
Asked what the attacker was wearing, Ms Bowman said a dark tracksuit and balaclava.
"How were you able to see it was 'Kane Hull'?" Mr Evans asked.
Ms Bowman said: "Because Kane had intentions to come back and do it."
Mr Evans asked: "Tell me what it was about this person in dark clothing with a balaclava that allowed you to recognise it was Kane Hull?"
Ms Bowman said "from his build", adding: "I could recognise him anyways from, like, his eyes. I could tell it was him because I knew of him."
Under questioning from Mr Hull's barrister Toby Hedworth KC, Ms Bowman accepted she was "very drunk" but said: "I still remember what happened."
She admitted saying in a sworn deposition made before the trial that she "knew" it was Hull, and stating: "I could see his eyes and heard his voice."
She told jurors she didn't know Hull's actual voice — only that she heard the attacker speak.
"His intention was to come back anyways; when he has turned up I've known it's him. It's not going to be someone else, is it," Ms Bowman said.
Mr Hedworth told her: "That's the reality: you can't identify this person with only their eyes showing. You're coming to the conclusion that whoever had had the trouble with Ryan the first time was the same person coming back."
Ms Bowman replied: "Yeah."
The trial continues.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.