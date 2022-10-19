The Cumbria Academy of Autism temporarily closes after safety review
- Published
A school for children with autism has closed for three days after a review of its health and safety found issues.
The Cumbria Academy of Autism in Workington said it was closing until the end of the week as a "precaution" to ensure all protocols and staff training were fully up to date.
The school on Branthwaite Road opened in 2019 with 56 places for children aged four to 19.
In a statement, it said pupil and staff safety was a priority.
'Safest environment'
The statement on the school's website said it had taken the "difficult decision" to close from Wednesday to Friday following an "external safeguarding and health and safety review".
It said: "This is a precautionary measure to ensure all health and safety-related policies, procedures and training for staff are fully up to date and suitable for the school."
The statement acknowledged the challenges closure would pose to pupils and their families but the school was "confident" the review would "deliver the most nurturing, safest and best possible environment for children and staff".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.