Police dog bodycam trialled by Cumbria Police
- Published
A headcam for police dogs has been trialled by a UK police force.
The helmet-mounted camera has been developed by North East-based drone-designer Heliguy and deployed with Cumbria Police's dog unit.
Footage can be live-streamed up to 500m away enabling officers to view what the dogs can see.
The force said it would be especially useful in firearms situations and would improve safety for the public, officers and the dogs.
Heliguy said similar devices had been made by overseas companies but having the equipment designed, built and supported by the North Shields-based firm meant "significant cost savings, quick build times and reduced downtime in the event of a repair".
Insp Kim Brown from Cumbria Police's dog unit said: "We are pleased to have been able to work in collaboration with Heliguy to create a camera that will help improve our policing response.
"The camera will help support colleagues during operations allowing us to give them a real-time view of what the police dog is seeing and to gather evidence.
"This allows officers to plan before entering a live incident to ensure the safety of the public, officers and police dog."
To ensure they are better suited for use in policing, the cameras have been developed to have a longer battery life of up to four hours, image timestamping and improved integration with police computer systems.
The protective lenses over the dogs' eyes can be switched for sunglasses for use in sunny conditions.
Lead product designer Ross Embleton said: "We are delighted that the dogcam will help Cumbria Constabulary in its firearms operations.
"We believe it is a powerful tool that can enhance the vital work conducted by our emergency services."
