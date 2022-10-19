Ryan Kirkpatrick: Murder co-accused has convictions for violence
- Published
A murder jury has been told one of the defendants accused of killing a man has previous convictions for violence.
Ryan Kirkpatrick, 24, was stabbed by a masked attacker, who had an accomplice, at Carlyle's Court in Carlisle on 18 September 2021.
The jury heard co-accused Kane Hull was convicted for affray and possession of an offensive weapon in 2017 during an incident involving Mr Kirkpatrick.
Mr Hull, 29, and Liam Craig Porter, 33, deny murder and manslaughter.
Carlisle Crown Court also heard that no evidence will given by, or on behalf of, either defendant.
It was told Mr Hull was previously convicted of violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon - a glass bottle - in 2016, and in 2018 for another affray offence during which he was armed with a broken bottle.
During the 2017 incident, Mr Hull and two others chased Mr Kirkpatrick into a betting shop where he was struck to the floor before being punched and kicked, the jury was told.
'Hiding in an attic'
In concluding the prosecution's evidence, barrister Kim Whittlestone read a total of 74 facts agreed by all prosecution and defence counsel.
Mr Kirkpatrick was pronounced dead at 21:22 BST and had suffered "three incised wounds" - two to the chest and another to his abdomen area.
There was confirmation, too, that a car burned out in the Burgh-by-Sands area that night was a Volvo S40 with the registration ND58 WZT; and that accommodation was booked at Alston and Newcastleton before Mr Hull and Mr Porter travelled to Northern Ireland and then the Republic of Ireland.
A reservation was made for three guests between 25 and 27 September at Grandad's Place, Carracastle, County Mayo.
Miss Whittlestone told the jury that on 28 September, armed officers of the Irish Garda went to the property to execute a warrant for the men's arrests.
"On entering, Liam Porter was arrested. Kane Hull was found hiding in an attic. He was arrested," she said.
Miss Whittlestone also stated the duo were then extradited.
The defendants' barristers confirmed that both had been advised that in the light of no evidence being given, jurors may "draw such inferences as may appear proper" from their failure to do so.
The jury has previously heard that the stabbing - allegedly carried out by Mr Hull - happened shortly after an altercation between Mr Kirkpatrick and Mr Hull.
Mr Hull, of no fixed address, and Mr Porter, of Fulmar Place, Carlisle, admit they were present during the argument, but they deny being there when Mr Kirkpatrick was fatally wounded.
The trial continues.
