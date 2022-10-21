Carlisle derailment 'caused by damaged wheel hitting track' - initial report
- Published
A freight train derailment in Carlisle was "almost certainly" caused by a damaged wheel hitting part of the track, an initial report has found.
Five wagons loaded with cement derailed near the Petteril Bridge junction at about 20:00 BST on Wednesday.
It caused "substantial damage" to infrastructure with disruption between Carlisle, Newcastle and Leeds expected until at least 27 October.
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) is continuing its inquiries.
Network Rail, which manages railway infrastructure, has warned the line could be closed for weeks due to the severity of the damage.
An initial RAIB report said the train had left Clitheroe, Lancashire, at 17:15 BST and was travelling to Carlisle Yard when it left the track.
It was made up of 14 wagons, five of which derailed with one subsequently entering the river.
There were no injuries but the damage to railway infrastructure and some of the vehicles involved was substantial, it said.
The RAIB said it appeared the derailment "was almost certainly a result of a wheelset with false flanges encountering a set of switches that are part of the junction".
False flanges are associated with the flat areas on wheel treads which can result when rail wheels stop rotating while a vehicle is running, the RAIB said.
"Our investigation will seek to identify the sequence of events which led to the accident," it added.
"It will include consideration of track conditions, the condition of the wagons, wagon characteristics, the status of the train's braking systems and any underlying management factors."
A full report will be published in due course.
Northern, which runs services on the line, said "where possible" trains would operate between Wetheral and Newcastle, and between Leeds and Appleby.
Buses will replace some rail journeys, it added.
People are advised to check the Northern and National Rail websites for information.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.