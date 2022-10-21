Barrow woman who made child sick has jail term increased
- Published
A woman who injected a child with a faeces-contaminated needle to lie to doctors has had her jail term raised.
Elizabeth Faragher, 43, was jailed for five years 10 months in July after admitting five counts of administering a noxious substance with intent.
Following an appeal under the unduly lenient sentences scheme, her jail term was increased to eight years.
The solicitor general said it was clear Faragher "warranted a stronger prison sentence".
Faragher, from Barrow in Cumbria, was jailed in July at Preston Crown Court for the offences committed between 2015 and 2016.
The court heard health professionals became concerned when the child was taken to hospital on numerous occasions with infections which were so serious as to require being transferred to Alder Hey Hospital for treatment.
'Child cruelty'
It was found that on the majority of the occasions the child was brought to hospital, bacteria normally only seen in faeces was present.
Further investigations ruled out the possibility of faecal matter leaking from the child's gut, which increased the concern that the bacteria was finding its way into the child's system through deliberate injection.
Faragher's actions meant the youngster suffered "extreme pain and distress" and was left with "deep muscle scarring and multiple scars", the court was told.
The Attorney General's Office (AGO) referred the case to the Court of Appeal saying the sentence was too low.
A statement from the AGO said the child received a large amount of unnecessary and intrusive medical investigation and treatment, including prescribed injections, because of Faragher's actions.
Speaking after the Court of Appeal hearing, HM Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson MP said: "This was a deeply upsetting case of child cruelty, and it was clear to me that Elizabeth Faragher's shocking actions warranted a stronger prison sentence."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.