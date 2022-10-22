City of Lights festival brings Carlisle's Roman heritage to life
Historic landmarks are being illuminated to celebrate a city's Roman heritage.
City of Lights takes people back to Roman times in Luguvalium - the original name of Carlisle.
Visitors start at Carlisle Cathedral then go on to Tullie House and Carlisle Castle.
The event is part of Hadrian's Wall 1900 - a year-long festival to mark the 1,900th anniversary of the wall's construction.
Cumbria County Councillor Cyril Weber, said it was "fantastic" to see the city's Roman heritage brought to life.
City of Lights is organised by the Discover Carlisle team at Carlisle City Council and Luxmuralis in association with Cumbria County Council.
Peter Walker of Luxmuralis said: "Carlisle has such a rich and significant cultural and social heritage, going back millennia.
"Bringing this history and heritage to life through the creation of bespoke artwork is a great privilege."
