Police watchdog probe after Endmoor fatal collision
- Published
The police watchdog is investigating a fatal collision in Cumbria.
An 18-year-old man died when the Ford Fiesta he was driving hit a tree in Endmoor, early on Sunday.
Cumbria Police put in a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as before the collision it appeared the vehicle had failed to stop for officers in a marked police van.
Its officers are gathering evidence including statements and CCTV footage.
This included statements as well as dashcam and CCTV footage from the area.
IOPC regional director Catherine Bates said: "We are independent of the police and will carry out a thorough investigation to understand the events leading up to the collision.
"Our thoughts are with the man's family and loved ones, as well as all those affected by his death."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.