Three Dads Walking: Trio honoured with Pride of Britain award
- Published
Three fathers raising awareness of the risk of suicide among young people have been honoured at the Pride of Britain awards.
Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen - known as 3 Dads Walking - have raised more than £1m in memory of their daughters Sophie, Beth and Emily.
The trio want suicide prevention to be made part of the school curriculum.
Presenting them with a special recognition award, host Carol Vorderman said their efforts were "incredible".
Mr Airey from Morland in Cumbria, Mr Palmer from Sale in Greater Manchester and Mr Owen from Shouldham in Norfolk, recently completed a 600-mile (965km) walk between all four UK parliaments.
Ahead of the ceremony in London on Monday, Mr Airey said the men were stunned by the success of their campaign.
"There are so many stories that go untold. We happened to create a platform - a collective voice."
Mr Palmer added: "It is amazing, but we're remembering Emily, Beth and Sophie. There is a serious side to this. We want to get our word out.
"Suicide and mental health issues do not discriminate."
Speaking on the red carpet, Ms Vorderman said: "Every parent will be with you on the quest you have now. It is difficult to comprehend the hurt."
Fellow ceremony host Ashley Banjo added: "As a dad myself, I can't imagine what they must've been through. I've nothing but respect for what they've done."
Suicide is the biggest killer of under-35s and the men believe youngsters need to be equipped with the tools needed to deal with suicidal feelings.
They have started an online petition calling on the UK government to take action to ensure that suicide prevention is a mandatory subject in every school.
James Bond actor Daniel Craig is among those to have backed their calls.
