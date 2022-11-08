West Cumbria: Child neglect arrests over social media video
- Published
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after footage appeared to show two children being assaulted in west Cumbria.
Officers were contacted shortly before 20:00 GMT on Monday in relation to a video, which had been shared on social media, Cumbria Police said.
The victims - two young children - have been safeguarded, the force said.
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect. No more information has been released.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.