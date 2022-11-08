Cafe staff to try harder to keep pigeons out
- Published
A cafe has taken action after a complaint about pigeons wandering in and being fed by diners.
Mike Ashburner said he was "disgusted" to see a fellow customer feeding a pigeon while he ate his breakfast inside at Diggle's Cafe in Barrow.
He complained to Barrow Council, which has given cafe staff advice on how to keep the "health hazard" birds out.
A spokesman for Diggle's in Dalton Road said it had put up posters urging customers to refrain from feeding pigeons that wander in.