Carlisle: Star of David window at Carr's factory to be restored
- Published
A "forgotten" relic that casts light on part of a city's social history is to be restored.
The Star of David window at the disused Carr's biscuit factory in Carlisle was created circa 1909 when the company began making unleavened Matzo crackers for the Jewish festival of Passover.
It was noticed by former Carlisle MP Eric Martlew while he was canvassing in Morton Street two years ago.
Cumbria County Council will foot the £2,000 bill to repair the window.
The disused building in Caldewgate is due be turned into office and business units.
Despite living in the area for more than 20 years, Mr Martlew said he only noticed the window by chance.
The former Labour MP researched its history and set about raising funds to have it restored.
"I've lived in the area for many years but only spotted the window quite recently when I looked up," he said.
"Morton Street is a dead end so I'm not in that area very often.
"The window is about 25ft up the building so is largely forgotten. I became interested in it and believe we should be preserving it and making a feature of it.
"The window's metal is corroded and the glass damaged but we are hoping once repaired it will be put back in place in the new year.
"I think Carlisle's industrial past is largely forgotten and we need to be reminded of it."
He also said a plaque about the factory's history would be put up after the window had been restored.
