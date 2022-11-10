Appleby's Moot Hall could host weddings again
A 16th Century "jewel in the crown" of a Cumbrian market town could be used for weddings again after it was removed from an at-risk register.
Grade II-listed Moot Hall in Appleby's Boroughgate needed extensive repairs after falling into a poor state.
"The building was practically on its knees about five to 10 years ago," said Gareth Hayes, mayor of Appleby.
Following investment and restoration it was taken off an official Historic England list.
"The news is so wonderful - it has taken five years and we have great plans for the building in the future," Dr Hayes told BBC Radio Cumbria.
"It's a little bit like a Tardis when you go inside, there's so many things to see in terms of history and Appleby's wonderful past."
Last couple
Historic England said the exact date of its construction was unrecorded but a carved datestone above the south gable first floor doorway bears the date 1596 and the initials RAW, which it is now eroded.
The building is used for town council meetings and special open days, but it was last used as a wedding venue in 1974.
Council officials have been in touch with the couple who got married then and hope to invite them back in 2024 to celebrate their golden anniversary.
"We are hoping to have it open more often so people can go in and jaw-drop when they get inside," Dr Hayes added.
"You never know, we might get wedding licences again sorted out so people can get married in the Moot Hall itself."
Repairs, including the replacement of render and the application of a natural limewash finish, were funded by Historic England working alongside Eden District Council and Appleby Town Council.
Elsewhere in Cumbria, Port Carlisle, along Hadrian's Wall, has also been removed from the list.
