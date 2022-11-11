Eleanor Williams trial: Women deny they were sexually exploited
A series of young women have denied claims they were groomed and sexually exploited after being named as alleged victims by a woman accused of telling police "a pack of lies".
Prosecutors allege Eleanor Williams, 21, from Barrow, lied about being a victim of sex trafficking and grooming gangs.
They also claim she falsified evidence.
Ms Williams denies seven counts of committing acts intended to pervert the course of justice.
The trial at Preston Crown Court heard she gave Cumbria Police a list of other women and girls who she claimed were "potentially all victims of sexual exploitation and human trafficking".
The court heard from 16 people who featured on the list, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
In a statement, one said: "It's all lies and none of this has happened to me. I've never been to any houses Ellie has been at."
Another said, also in a statement: "It's all false, I'm really shocked about what she said about me."
'Never tell anybody'
The jury heard some of the women on the list did not know Ms Williams and others did not know her well.
Giving evidence, one woman said she was "confused" when she found out she had been named.
Louise Blackwell KC, defending, asked her if she would "go to parties where older Asian men were buying young girls", which she denied.
She also denied being aware of a "rule" by which victims would agree "never to tell anybody about what happened" because it was "so upsetting and shameful".
Ms Blackwell told the jury the girls were victims of sexual exploitation and their denials were lies.
'Told to lie'
Earlier the jury was read transcripts of a 2019 police interview in which Ms Williams admitted some of her accounts to police had been untrue.
She admitted she had not been trafficked to Ibiza to be used for sex after the officer conducting the interview asked whether her name would be found on flight records.
Ms Williams said her abusers had told her to lie to police.
"They basically know I've been talking to the police and they've told me to tell you certain things," she said.
She added: "I don't want to lie to you, I've been put in a position where I've not really had much choice."
She also said she had been "told to lie" about claims she had been used for sex by a gang in Blackpool who had threatened to murder her.
The officer asked if she had lied because she "liked the attention", adding "because the more you go and make up the more time police spend with you?"
In response, Ms Williams said: "No, I don't want to spent time with the police and be at the centre of attention, I just want to go to work and live a normal life."
The trial continues.
