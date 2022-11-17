Carlisle asylum seekers' luggage lost in hotel transit
- Published
Dozens of asylum seekers arrived at a hotel with nothing "other than what they were wearing" when all their possessions were lost in transit.
The Carlisle hotel was booked by the government to accommodate women and children moved from reception centres in the south of England this week.
Local people have come to the women's aid by donating items to replace those that have gone missing.
The Home Office said it needed more details before commenting.
Carlisle Refugee Action Group is helping with donations.
"Initially people were taking things straight to the hotel but they don't have the capacity to source and distribute the items, so we are asking people to get in touch with us," the group's Adrienne Gill told BBC Look North.
"These women are vulnerable, they need our help and just the best chance in life to find safety and sanctuary here."
It is still not clear how the luggage was lost and some 44 women are thought to have been affected.
"I feel desperately sorry for these women," said Liz Mallinson, a Conservative councillor on Cumbria County Council.
"All I would say is, please can somebody at the transit centre they were at have a thorough search and at least try and find them and send them up to Cumbria. They have been through absolutely traumatic times."
Liberal Democrat councillor Brian Wernham, who sits on new Cumberland shadow authority, has organised for volunteers to befriend the women who now face a long wait for their applications to be processed.
"The Home Office have directly contracted the hotel without talking to any of the local councillors in advance," he said.
"We have been scrabbling around for information which we are finding out minute by minute."
The hotel is the second in the city to take in refugees.
About 37,000 asylum seekers are being housed in hotels across the UK, according to the government.
The Home Office has said it was "a short-term solution" and it was "working hard with local authorities to find appropriate accommodation".
