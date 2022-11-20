Lake District: Warning after walkers get lost in the dark
Mountain rescuers in the Lake District are warning walkers to be aware of how quickly night falls in the winter after a group got lost.
Four women became disorientated in the dark near Threshwaite Mouth in Hartsop, Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team said.
The group did not have a torch but a group of venture scouts found them and escorted them to the valley floor.
Mountain rescue volunteers then helped the group back to their car at Kirkstone Pass, a spokesman said.
He added: "The team would like to remind walkers and anyone venturing into the hills how quickly it gets dark through the winter months."
He said mountain rescue volunteers were on another call out when the group phoned for help at about 18:40 GMT on 12 November.
The spokesman urged walkers to check the Adventure Smart UK website before setting off on treks, which asks people to check weather conditions and ensure they have proper equipment.
The Patterdale team has been called to 75 incidents in 2022.
