Barrow fire: Man, 91, dies in house blaze
- Published
A 91-year-old man has died in a house fire in Cumbria.
Crews were called to Hartington Street, Barrow-in-Furness, at 16:20 GMT on Monday, with an investigation under way into how the blaze started.
Fire officials from Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said it appeared the property had a working smoke alarm at the time of the blaze.
It comes just days after another fire at a block of flats in Primrose Road where a man suffered severe burns.
Craig Drinkald, from the fire service, said: "It is especially tragic when a fatal house fire occurs and on behalf of all of the service we pass our condolences on to the family and friends of the elderly gentleman.
"Investigations are ongoing to find the cause of these fires, but early observations from attending crews indicate that all properties had working smoke alarms at the time of the fire."
After Sunday's fire in Primrose Road two men - both in their 30s - were taken to hospital, one described as having life-threatening injuries.
Neighbouring homes were evacuated when the fire broke out early on Sunday, which saw flames spread to the roof of the property.
The second man was treated for breathing in smoke and has since been discharged from hospital.
A joint investigation between Cumbria Police and the fire service is continuing.
Several appliances also dealt with a fire at Armathwaite Hall Hotel and Spa in Bassenthwaite, Keswick, just before 04:00 GMT on Saturday.
Flames from a bin fire outside spread to the building before the fire was brought under control.
One person was treated by the North West Ambulance Service for suspected smoke inhalation.
"Crews were able to contain the fire quickly which prevented it spreading and means the hotel is still open for guests and visitors," the fire service said.
