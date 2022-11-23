Naked Kendal hotel guest committed sex act in front of receptionist
- Published
A naked hotel guest who committed a sex act in front of a receptionist has been spared a prison sentence.
Alexander Nix opened his room door at the hotel in Kendal, Cumbria, with his hand over his genitals after the staff member was asked to attend his room.
Carlisle Crown Court heard she "froze in shock" at the scene.
Nix, 29, of Belper, Derbyshire, admitted outraging public decency on 2 October last year and was sentenced to an 18-month community order.
The court was told the staff member had been asked by a third party to visit Nix to sort a car parking payment shortly before midnight.
Due to unease, the woman texted a colleague and asked him to meet her at the room. Her concern grew when Nix did not answer the door and she was told he was in the shower.
'Utterly shocked'
After she stepped back across the corridor, Nix opened the door while "completely naked".
"She froze in shock as Mr Nix continued to try to persuade her to come in," as she realised he was carrying out a sex act, prosecutor Andrew Evans said.
Nix was said to have stated "come in, I will give you the night of your life", and "you don't know what you're missing".
The woman's male colleague arrived and was "utterly shocked" to see Nix naked. The two employees went to meet with a third and returned to eject Nix.
"They didn't get far as Mr Nix was in the corridor, dripping wet and with what appeared to be a rug wrapped around his midriff," said Mr Evans.
'Disgraceful behaviour'
Nix denied a charge of exposure but on the day of his trial admitted an alternative count of outraging public decency.
In a statement, the receptionist, who has since moved to a different career within the hospitality sector, detailed how the incident had led to her developing anxiety.
Nicoleta Alistari, mitigating, told the court self-employed Nix, who lives with his parents in Alton Road, Belper, was expecting a child with his partner early next year.
She said he was "deeply embarrassed and feels ashamed".
Explaining he was close to imposing a jail sentence, Recorder Peter Horgan said Nix's "disgraceful behaviour" and "boorish actions" had impacted significantly on the woman.
Nix was also subjected to a three-month night-time curfew and a sex offender treatment programme.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.