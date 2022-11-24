Kirkby Lonsdale needs £1m to save famous Ruskin's View
- Published
Campaigners are trying to raise £1m to open up access to a view described as "one of the loveliest" in England.
Victorian writer and art critic John Ruskin was so partial to the outlook from Church Brow in Kirkby Lonsdale it became known as Ruskin's View.
But the path to it has become unstable due to erosion by the River Lune below and is closed until it can be repaired.
A volunteer with the fundraising group, Rachel Wilkinson, said it was "such an overwhelming amount" of money.
"But it's Kirkby Lonsdale's number one tourist attraction," Ms Wilkinson said.
"We've had so many people who want to come and look at the view and, without this fundraising, we won't be able to get it back."
A picture of the scene painted by English artist JMW Turner in 1822 impressed Ruskin, who said he did not know of a place "more naturally divine".
Thousands of visitors have come to see it.
But the frequent flooding of the River Lune has left the viewpoints unstable and the path has had to be closed off.
Kirkby Lonsdale Town Council chairman Mike Burchnall said parts of it were dangerous.
"The slope is slipping away, the railings are beginning to bend, the stone is cracking," he said.
The council set up the Save Ruskin's View campaign and is hoping to raise £1m within a year to restore and reopen the path.
Campaign volunteer Laura Keeler said the attraction was "not just important for the residents" but for tourists and businesses as well.
"It affects everybody," she said.
Businesses in the town are joining in the fundraising effort, with the Kirkby Lonsdale Brewery producing a dedicated ale, named 1822 after the year Turner painted the famous scene.
Owner Stuart Taylor said: "We'll be really proud to say we helped fundraise towards the reopening of the view."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.