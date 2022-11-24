Cockermouth man jailed for metal bar attack
A man who attacked his victim with a metal bar and punched and kicked him has been jailed.
Mark Middleton, 32, from Cockermouth, Cumbria, left victim Connor Irving with multiple injuries and a bleed on the brain, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
He admitted causing grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Cumbria Police investigating officer Det Sgt Lesley Frith described Middleton as a "dangerous offender".
He had "shown a complete disregard to the safety of the victim, and the public, by using a weapon in a such a violent manner", she said.
Left scarred
The court heard Middleton, of Towers Lane, and Mr Irving spoke on the phone and then exchanged threatening Facebook messages in the early hours of 22 May last year.
Middleton was not seeking an immediate confrontation but attacked Mr Irving in Wrens Lane, Cockermouth, after the victim and his partner had gone outside after an argument.
Prosecutor Peter Wilson said witnesses reported seeing Middleton hit Mr Irving up to 10 times with a metal bar and punching and kicking him numerous times, including while he was on the ground.
Mr Irving was taken to hospital with bleeding brain tissue, lacerations on his forehead and upper lip, a swollen cheekbone and back of head, and a broken nose.
In an impact statement, he said he had been left with scarring and was unable to work or drive.
