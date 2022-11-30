Rape and kidnap of boy in Cumbria never happened, police say
- Published
Detectives who investigated the alleged rape, kidnap and false imprisonment of a boy have concluded it never happened.
Two men were arrested over claims a teenager aged under 16 was attacked in the area of Coombs Wood, Armathwaite, Cumbria, on 9 October.
Police said that as a result of the inquiry and "new information", the reported attack had not occurred.
The arrested men, aged 31 and 46 and from Carlisle, were "innocent of any involvement" officers said.
Cumbria Police added that the men will face no further action.
A dedicated team of detectives was involved in the case, following multiple lines of inquiry.
Det Ch Insp John Graham-Cumming said: "We would like to thank the community for their assistance throughout our investigation and further reassure them there is no further risk to the local community linked to this report.
"The safety and welfare of everyone impacted by this investigation remained a priority throughout."
He added that specialist officers will continue to provide support to the person who reported the supposed crime.
"It is our hope that this robust investigation and subsequent update provides reassurance to those communities affected," he added.
