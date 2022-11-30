Rape accuser Eleanor Williams probably wrote abuser's letters, jury told
- Published
A woman accused of lying about being the victim of an Asian grooming gang is likely to have written letters she claimed were from one of her abusers, a court has heard.
Police found the letters during a search of Eleanor Williams' home in Barrow, Cumbria, in December 2020.
Preston Crown Court was told there was "strong evidence" they matched the 21-year-old's handwriting.
Ms Williams denies seven counts of perverting the course of justice.
The trial heard the letters appeared to be from businessman Mohammed Ramzan, who Ms Williams has claimed groomed her to have sex with other men and sold her at an auction in Amsterdam.
Forensic handwriting expert Stephen Coslett told the court he compared them to handwriting samples from Mr Ramzan and Ms Williams.
He said that in his opinion, the similarities to Ms Williams' writing "provide strong evidence" she wrote them.
He added that while he "couldn't exclude the possibility someone who writes in a similar style was responsible... I consider that to be unlikely".
'Don't ask any questions'
The court was told Ms Williams had also written letters to her sister, Lucy, in which she asked her to take a hammer to her solicitor's office.
The jury was previously shown a hammer which was found in a field close to where police found Ms Williams injured in May 2020.
She told officers she had been attacked and forced to have sex with Asian men at a house in the town.
The prosecution allege she caused the injuries to herself with the claw hammer, which had bloodstains and her DNA on.
The court has heard Ms Williams purchased a similar hammer from a supermarket eight days before she was injured.
Barbara Webster, prosecuting, said Ms Williams was trying to claim the hammer she purchased was one found at her home address, rather than the one which was found in the field.
In a letter to her sister dated 24 September 2020, Ms Williams asked her to do "a job", adding: "It's important, don't ask any questions, I can't explain anything until I'm home."
She said Lucy needed to ring her solicitor and say that the "hammer with the black handle that came from my flat... came from my room".
In another letter, she asked her sister to find her diary in a box under her bed and give that to her solicitor as well.
The court heard during the search of Ms Williams' room at her home in Teasdale Road, officers recovered an A4 notebook with handwritten notes titled "My Life, My Story".
The court was also read messages in which a friend asked Ms Williams about her "little boy".
She replied that he was "good, better than ever".
Ms Webster told the jury the messages were believed to relate to a claim Ms Williams previously made that she had a baby called Bailey, adding: "The prosecution case is that Bailey does not exist."
The trial continues.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.