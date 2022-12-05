Ryan Kirkpatrick murder: Trio who helped killers flee UK sentenced
A woman has called the sentences handed to three people who helped her son's killers flee the country "disgraceful".
Ryan Kirkpatrick, 24, was fatally stabbed by Kane Hull and Liam Porter in Carlisle in September 2021.
Hull, 29, and Porter, 33, were jailed in October after being found guilty of murder.
A man and woman who helped the murderers leave the UK have been jailed, while a second man got a community order.
Hull stabbed Mr Kirkpatrick at Carlyle's Court on the night of 18 September 2021 amid a background of bad blood between the men, with Porter helping and encouraging the killing.
In the hours after the murder, Ross Henry Neville, 32, transported Hull and Porter away from the city and was caught on the CCTV at his own address as he housed the pair, prosecutor Tim Evans told Carlisle Crown Court.
Neville, who deals in commercial vehicles, had also gone with Hull to Newcastle and back on 19 September, and then to acquire an Audi from Carlisle's Kingmoor industrial estate.
Michael Karl Celmins, 33, later drove to an Alston hotel to provide Hull with a stolen Skoda Roomster vehicle sourced from Manchester and also took away the Audi.
Olivia Brooke Memmory, 23, arranged and booked accommodation for Hull and Porter and was seen with the killers in the days afterwards, including on CCTV in Langholm.
Memmory used false names as she booked two hotels in Alston and finally a remote holiday home in Carracastle, County Mayo, Ireland, where the killers were found hiding by police.
In a statement read in court, Mr Kirkpatrick's mother Andrea Johnston said: "I do not understand why anyone helped and supported my son's killers."
Neville, of Broadmeadows, Canonbie, admitted two assist offender charges on the basis that he suspected an offence had been committed on the night of 18 September, but did not realise it was murder until early the following day.
Memmory, of The Oval, Cummersdale, and Celmins, of Irthington, near Carlisle, each admitted one assist offender charge.
Jason Pitter KC, for father-of-two Neville noted a gap in his offending history between 2012 and 2019 when he had built up a business which, the court heard, had a £300,000 operating profit last year. Two employees had written to the court expressing concerns about their future if Neville was jailed.
Mr Pitter said of the assist offending offence: "But for Mr Hull, he would not be in this position."
'No justice'
Rosalind Emsley-Smith, for Memmory, a woman of previous good character, said: "In my submission there is no doubt there is a significant imbalance of power as between Mr Hull and Miss Memmory."
Russell Davies, for Celmins, spoke of his "chaotic" lifestyle, adding: "He is bitterly regretful that he ever became involved."
Memmory and Celmins were jailed for 19 months and 12 months, respectively, while Neville must pay a £12,000 fine and complete 200 hours unpaid work and a six-month night time curfew.
As the sentences were handed down, Ms Johnston shouted from the public gallery before leaving court: "Tell you what, there is no justice in this world; no justice at all. Disgraceful."
Both killers were sentenced to life with Hull to serve a minimum of 28 years and Porter 26.
