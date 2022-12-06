Whitehaven house fire: Warning after e-bike battery failure
A "concerning" rise in fires involving e-scooters and e-bikes in Cumbria has prompted firefighters to warn people about their safety at home.
It follows a blaze in Whitehaven on Saturday which saw two people taken to hospital and property severely damaged.
An investigation found the cause was accidental due to a failure of an e-bike's lithium-ion battery.
Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said the fires can develop "so rapidly" they can quickly become serious.
People who have the bikes are being warned to have working smoke alarms and to have a clear escape route out of their home.
Four fire engines were called to Scotch Street on Saturday at about 13:30 GMT, and firefighters spent two hours at the scene.
Two people suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital, the fire service said.
"It's incredibly concerning that we are continuing to see a rise in incidents involving e-scooters and e-bikes," said Angela Opie, group manager for prevention.
"When these batteries and chargers fail, they do so with ferocity and because the fires develop so rapidly the situation can quickly become incredibly serious."
She added that e-scooters and e-bikes should be stored and charged in a safe location, such as a shed or garage, and not in communal areas.
"However we know this won't be possible for everyone, so if you are charging them indoors, please follow our advice on using safe charging and ensure everyone in your home knows what to do in the event of a fire," she said.
"Make sure they are charged in a room where there is smoke detection and on a hard, flat surface.
"We would also suggest people try not to charge them when they are asleep, so that if there is an issue they can react quickly."
