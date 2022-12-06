Brampton crash: Careless driver left motorcyclist with life-changing injuries
A van driver whose careless manoeuvre left a motorcyclist with life-changing injuries has avoided being jailed.
Christopher Ruddick, 51, was driving a Ford Transit tipper in Brampton town centre on 23 July when he turned into the path of rider Allan Lancaster.
Magistrates heard Mr Lancaster was "launched across" on to a grass area.
Ruddick, of Croglin, near Armathwaite, admitted causing serious injury by careless driving and was given 12-week term, suspended for 12 months.
Carlisle Magistrates' Court was told he pulled into a merger lane on Main Street in order to turn right on to Front Street.
A witness travelling about 100 metres behind him saw Mr Lancaster's Suzuki motorbike approaching on Main Street in the opposite direction.
The court head that "all of a sudden" Ruddick turned right into the path of Mr Lancaster's bike, which struck the van as Ruddick then "suddenly" braked.
Mr Lancaster suffered "very serious injuries" and was airlifted to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary.
"He can't remember anything about the accident because he had concussion," said prosecutor Pam Ward.
Mr Lancaster has barely been able to work since, and has been told he faces two years of rehabilitation but may not get his full mobility back.
He received 86 stitches and 14 staples in his right leg, metal rods were fitted and attached to his hip, and he suffered many broken bones.
Lauren Heasley, defending, said Ruddick was "ashamed" by his appearance in the dock, and shocked by the details of the victim's injuries.
"He simply did not see the motorcyclist," she said.
Ruddick had told the lawyer: "I can't explain why."
Magistrates heard a driving ban would result in the self-employed builder losing his work, and he had a wife and child in the Philippines, and it was his aim to move there.
Ruddick was also given an 18-month driving ban and told to do 100 hours' unpaid work.
Lead magistrate Kevin Wilderspin said the carelessness had been "more than a momentary lapse", adding of Mr Lancaster: "His family must be totally devastated."
