Pedestrian killed in crash with van at Orton Grange
- Published
A man in his 80s has died in a crash with a van, police have said.
The pedestrian, from the Wigton area, was pronounced dead at the scene near the Orton Grange roundabout on the A595 in Cumbria.
Cumbria Police has appealed for witnesses to the crash which occurred at about 16:45 GMT and involved a Citroen van. They are also keen to anyone who saw anything in the moments before the crash.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
