Carlisle fatal fire may have been caused by cooker
A house fire in which a woman died may have been caused by a cooker left unattended, the fire service has said.
Firefighters were called to the home in Hadrian's Gardens in Carlisle on Tuesday morning but the woman died at the scene.
Cumbria's Fire and Rescue Service said it had dealt with a number of recent house fires but they were unrelated.
The house did not have a working smoke alarm and the fire service said it would fit them in properties for free.
Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service and police are investigating the cause of the fatal fire.
'Spate of fires'
Fire service spokesman Ant Rooney said: "It's a tragic event when someone loses their life in a fire.
"We've had a spate of fires in the county but there doesn't seem to be a real trend, yesterday's was caused by food cooking left unattended which is normally the most common cause.
"Three incidents I've been involved in recently, we found there were no working smoke alarms.
"They are proved to save lives, so it's really important that people have them fitted in their homes.
"I know there is a cost-of-living crisis, but we will fit them for free."
