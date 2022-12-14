Workington pair charged over four-month-old baby's death
Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a four-month-old baby boy.
Reece Kelly, 30, of Workington, has been charged with murder and Georgia Wright, 22, also of Workington, has been charged with causing or allowing a child to die.
Both have been accused of neglecting the baby, who died in October last year.
They are also facing charges of neglecting a second child under two.
The pair are due to appear before magistrates in Carlisle later.
