New 20mph speed limit for Staveley approved
- Published
A new 20mph speed limit is set to come into force in a Lake District village.
Cumbria County Council approved the restriction in Staveley to come into effect on Monday.
County councillor and villager Stan Collins said most drivers were sensible but some did "travel at excessive speed".
The limit will apply to a number of roads although Mr Collins said it was "not as extensive" as the parish council had sought.
He told the county council's South Lakeland committee: "There's a lot of people walking around the village, and a few [drivers] do travel at excessive speed.
"It's just a few people that feel the safety of the public isn't really a concern."
He said he had been pushing for the new limit for up to five years and its introduction had been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It will apply to Scroggs Close, Silver Street, The Green, Back Lane, Crag View, School Lane, Brow Lane, the access road to the houses at the back of the Old Vicarage, Main Street, Gowan Terrace, Fairfield Close, The Banks, Gowan Crescent, Station Road, and Beck Nook as well as sections of Kentmere Road, Windermere Road, Kendal Road, and Crook Road.
A number of parking restrictions are also set to be introduced including a 90-minute waiting limit in Main Street with exemptions for villagers.
