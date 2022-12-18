Carlisle attempted murder arrest after woman stabbed
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Cumbria.
The victim, in her 50s, was knifed in an attack on Ellesmere Way, Carlisle, at about 15:00 GMT on Saturday.
She was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary with life-threatening injuries, police said.
A 38-year-old man from Carlisle is in custody and a cordon was put in place on Ellesmere Way and Thirwell Gardens while detectives carried out inquiries.
