Nick Dumphreys: M6 crash police car had known engine fault
A police officer's patrol car that veered off a motorway, overturned and caught fire had a known engine fault, an inquest has heard.
PC Nick Dumphreys, 47, died while responding to an emergency call on the M6 near Carlisle on 26 January 2020.
An inquest heard his BMW patrol car had a fault which had previously affected other police vehicles.
Carlisle coroner Robert Cohen said PC Dumphreys could not have done anything to prevent the fatal crash.
He told the inquest it was clear the officer was "an adored family man, who is much missed by his family, friends and colleagues".
PC Dumphreys, who had worked for Cumbria Police since 2003, had been driving a BMW with a type of engine known as the N57.
The inquest heard there had been similar incidents involving police cars with the same type of engine in the years prior to PC Dumphreys' death.
It found a broken part in the engine had cut the supply of oil and that some of that oil then ignited, causing a fire.
Mr Cohen recorded a verdict of accidental death.
He also suggested there should be a national policy to prevent cars condemned by the police being later sold on the open market.
