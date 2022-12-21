Carlisle: Man made threats to kill before police shot him dead
- Published
A man who was shot dead by police had made threats to kill while children were present, a watchdog has said.
The 40-year-old was inside a home in Borland Avenue, Carlisle, when Cumbria Police were called on Monday afternoon.
Armed and unarmed officers entered and they "identified a possible imminent threat to a child" and two officers fired at him, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
On Wednesday, the IOPC said the probe was "progressing well".
'Head and chest'
Officers were called to the home, in the Botcherby area, after receiving an initial report at 15:30 GMT, the watchdog said.
The man, who has not yet been named, suffered injuries to his head and chest when he was shot and was pronounced dead at 16:15 GMT. A knife was recovered at the scene.
A post-mortem examination on the man took place on Tuesday.
The IOPC said it had obtained initial accounts from 11 officers and had started the process of reviewing evidence, which included video from body-worn cameras inside the home.
Police shootings 'rare'
IOPC regional director Catherine Bates said it was a "tragic incident and our thoughts are with all those affected".
"While police shootings are, thankfully, rare it is understandable that people will be concerned by recent events," she said.
"This was an isolated incident and our independent investigation will be thorough to ensure we understand the circumstances that have led to a man losing his life.
"We have met with the man's family to explain our role and will be updating them as the investigation progresses."
Cumbria Police previously said no other members of the public were injured and the incident was not being treated as terrorism.
The force did not comment further when approached by the BBC.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.