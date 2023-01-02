Man killed in Longtown late night two-car crash
A driver was killed when his car was in a collision with another vehicle, police have said.
Reece Cowan's Mini Cooper S was in a collision with an Audi A4 on Netherby Road North in Longtown, Cumbria, at about 23:15 GMT on Friday.
Mr Cowan, 23 and from Longtown, was pronounced dead at the scene, Cumbria Police said.
The driver of the Audi, a man in his 50s also from Longtown, suffered minor injuries.
He was taken to Cumberland Infirmary Carlisle but was later discharged.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or in the moments leading up to it and are also seeking dashcam footage of the vehicles driving that day.
A force spokesperson said investigators were also keen to speak to two male cyclists who were seen at the scene but left before police arrived.
