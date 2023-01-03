Eleanor Williams trial: Jury retires to consider verdict
Jurors have retired to consider the verdict of a woman accused of lying about being the victim of an Asian grooming gang.
Eleanor Williams, 22 and from Barrow in Cumbria, is accused of making multiple false claims about being raped, assaulted and trafficked.
She denies eight counts of perverting the course of justice.
Prosecutors said she told a "pack of lies". She told jurors her claims were true.
Ms Williams is alleged to have made false rape allegations against a number of men and falsely claimed she had been groomed, trafficked, beaten and abused by a gang of Asian men, operating from her home town.
'Very important task'
Her claims included that she was trafficked in Ibiza and sold at auction in Amsterdam, Preston Crown Court heard.
Prosecutors said injuries she claimed were caused by abusers were self-inflicted with a hammer.
The trial, which began in October, has heard one man spent 10 weeks on remand in prison because of Ms Williams' accusation before being discharged, while another had his life "ruined".
Honorary Recorder of Preston Judge Robert Altham told jurors: "Take as much time as this very, very important task demands of you."
