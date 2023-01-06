Hiking app makes changes after Lake District walkers stranded
A hiking app has made changes after three walkers became stranded in the Lake District while following its route.
Keswick Mountain Rescue Team were called to help the women who got stuck on Barf fell near Bassenthwaite Lake.
They were following a route mapped by AllTrails, which took them up a steep scree slope where there was no path, rescuers said.
AllTrails said the map had been updated with safety of "utmost importance" .
The rescue team was called at about 15:30 GMT on Tuesday after the women dialled 999. It was their fourth call-out this year, they said.
A team spokesman said the walkers were following a circular route to Lord's Seat and the AllTrails map had recommended descending via the "steep face" of Barf.
He said: "There is no path via this route - only a scramble of loose scree which also requires the walker to negotiate the rocky outcrop of Slape Crag.
"It's the scene of previous call-outs."
The walkers and their dog got over Slape Crag but with fading light and poor visibility they became stranded and "wisely called for help", he said.
The trio were given harnesses and helmets with rescuers using ropes to help them descend.
The spokesman said it was "another reminder that some mapping apps have serious limitations".
A spokeswoman for US-based AllTrails said the firm had "conducted a review of this particular trail and the map has been updated".
She said: "Trail safety is of the utmost importance to AllTrails and we work directly with parks and land managers to ensure the public receives the best possible information.
"Users can also help us maintain accurate and up-to-date trail pages by suggesting edits or leaving reviews.
"We have also contacted the Keswick Mountain Rescue Team to see how we can partner to improve trail safety."
She said the app was "one part of the important preparation that everyone should follow to have a safe and positive experience on the trail".
Users should look for trails with recent reviews and pictures of the "most up-to-date trail information", she added.
