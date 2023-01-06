Thackwood Recycling Centre fire put out after a week
- Published
A major fire at a recycling plant in Cumbria has been extinguished after burning for more than a week.
Crews had been called to the Thackwood Recycling Centre, near Southwaite, on 29 December.
Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said the fire, which involved 250 tonnes of shredded waste, was put out earlier.
The cause of the blaze is currently being investigated and a warning on opening windows and doors has been lifted.
A sheltering message, containing official Public Health advice, had been issued to residents nearby as "air quality levels" in the area were affected.
On Friday afternoon the fire service said the blaze had been fully extinguished, nine days after being first called.
A fire service spokesperson said there should now be "minimal effects of smoke in the surrounding areas".
"We would like to thank the public for their patience and support whilst we worked to bring this incident safely to a close," they added.
Cumbria Council's director of public health Colin Cox previously asked residents with any concerns about their health to contact the NHS 111 service.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.