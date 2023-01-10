Workington Reds fans snapped smiling in a downpour
A photographer who snapped a man and his grandson smiling during torrential rain at a football match says millions have seen the picture.
More than two million people have seen online the shot of William Baker and eight-year-old Dylan watching Workington Reds.
During the match on Saturday the heavens opened, sending most fans darting for cover.
But Dylan and his lifelong Reds-supporting grandad stayed put.
Dylan is "football mad" and had been playing for Workington Reds under-nines team just before the game.
As usual for a home match though, he picked his favourite spot next to his grandad, behind the goal.
Mum Samantha Baker said: "Looking at them both in the photo smiling in the rain - just sums up their relationship.
"Dylan has been playing with a football ever since he could walk, and loves going to the home games, as well as supporting Manchester United."
'Flask of tea'
Mr Baker said his grandson is "football obsessed".
"Our viewpoint is where I used to stand as a child, but the ground had a cover on it then, now I just take my umbrella and a flask for tea for us both at half time," he said.
Gary McKeating who snapped the image said: "It was only when I got home and saw their faces it made me feel an emotional attachment, probably like so many people, who've had a similar experience with a grandparent.
"Just before half time, the heavens opened and the 60 to 70 people who were on the terrace scarpered for shelter."
Could the people in this photo please contact the club office (10am-12pm). We would love to speak to you both 😀 https://t.co/d2L9zBkOuw— Workington AFC (@WorkingtonAFC) January 8, 2023
The photographer who regularly takes pictures on the pitch for rugby league and football games said he "only turned around to get rain off his lens" when he spotted the fans standing in the rain which was bouncing "a foot high" on the concrete steps and saw "the young lad smiling away".
Despite the weather the match had an exciting finish with Workington Reds going 3-2 up against Prescot Cables - before the Merseyside team scored an equaliser in the dying seconds.
Workington AFC tweeted the photo asking for anyone who knew the pair to get in touch and the club says it will invite them to it's Shankly Lounge "for some hospitality at a home game."
Mr McKeating said: "It's funny how such an image can generate interest across the world, I checked earlier and saw it had been viewed by people in Japan and across Europe in places like Portugal and Spain."
