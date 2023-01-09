Sex offender ex-special constable Jack Baxter jailed again
- Published
A former special police officer who was jailed for a sexual chat online with a child has been jailed again for breaching a court order.
Jack Baxter, now 27, was on duty when he sent sexual messages in 2016 to what he thought was a 13-year-old girl.
Baxter was jailed for 15 months in 2017 and made subject to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).
He has been jailed again for another six months after admitting unlawfully deleting his web browsing history.
Baxter was originally caught in an online sting by Lancashire Police, the force he was working for, in November 2016, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
At Preston Crown Court the following October, he was jailed after admitting two offences of attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act and misconduct in public office.
'Rehabilitation prospect unrealistic'
Baxter, previously of Ulverston and Manchester and latterly of Highgate, Kendal, was also made subject to the SHPO which imposed strict restrictions on his online activities.
He was back in the dock in 2019 for unlawful possession of electronic equipment as he sought to contact females using social media and was ordered to complete 24 months' rehabilitation work under probation service supervision.
However, the latest court hearing was told that twice in October last year he unlawfully deleted web history after using the male-only Grindr social media site.
In mitigation, Anthony Parkinson, said the latest offending had not involved his client coming into contact with females in a way the SHPO was designed to prevent.
Mr Parkinson said Baxter had previously studied criminology at university in Lancaster and then obtained the position of a special constable with a view to joining the force.
He said the defendant had suffered personal trauma and needed support for his "mental health and emotional well-being".
But the judge, Nicholas Barker, said it was a "deliberate breach" and agreed with the observations of the probation service who said there "cannot really [currently] be a realistic prospect of rehabilitation".
The SHPO will continue to run its course.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.