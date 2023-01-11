Eleanor Williams: Maggie Oliver fears real victims may be put off
A campaigner for survivors of abuse has said she is worried the case of a woman who lied about being raped could put real victims off getting justice.
Eleanor Williams, of Barrow-in-Furness, was convicted of lying about being trafficked and raped this month.
Maggie Oliver, who runs a foundation for abuse survivors, said the case had left her feeling "saddened".
She also said she had refused £11,000 for her charity originally raised to aid Williams' legal case.
When Williams first made her allegations in 2020, Ms Oliver said she supported her family and referred them to the Centre for Women's Justice.
She also said she did not regret believing Williams' claims as it was her role to support and believe people.
She said: "I had a very low level of involvement, my foundation supports every victim and survivor that says they have been abused.
"I believe in the criminal justice system, it is the job of the police to investigate, follow the evidence and put it before a jury to decide."
Williams, 22, put pictures on Facebook of her with facial wounds and claimed she had been groomed, trafficked and beaten.
However, prosecutors told Preston Crown Court her injuries were self-inflicted with a hammer.
Williams was found guilty of eight counts of perverting the course of justice.
She is due to be sentenced on 13 March.
She said it had helped thousands of survivors of sexual abuse.
"What about all the victims and survivors throughout the country who are now feeling uncomfortable and wondering are they going to be believed or will they come forward?" she said.
"They may have a fear in their head that they may be potentially prosecuted for perverting the course of justice.
"It's an unrealistic fear, but nonetheless it's one that many contacted me about last week.
"I would be really sad if victims felt silenced. Often they are criminalised as a consequence of their abuse, at the foundation we hear that a lot."
The Crown Prosecution Service previously said it would "never prosecute somebody for perverting the course of justice simply because, for instance, there may be discrepancies in the evidence".
Ms Oliver also said her "heart went out" to the young men who Williams falsely accused of abusing her.
"There can be nothing worse than being accused of rape, but it is extremely rare," Ms Oliver added.
In 2020, more than £20,000 was raised in a crowdfunding appeal to help Williams, which is now being offered to charities, including the Maggie Oliver Foundation.
However, Ms Oliver said: "I never expected to get anything anyway and had nothing to do with the fund set up.
"But in the circumstances I didn't feel it was right or ethical to accept any funds, even though it would help other victims.
"I think the money should be given back to those who donated it."
