Sellafield faces prosecution over worker's fall from ladder
- Published
The operators of nuclear site Sellafield are to be prosecuted after a worker was seriously injured when they fell from a ladder.
The employee was carrying out repair work at the facility near Seascale, West Cumbria, on 12 October 2021.
The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR), which carried out an investigation, said there was no radiological risk to the public.
A hearing is scheduled to take place at Carlisle Magistrates' Court on 6 March.
The ONR said Sellafield was being prosecuted under Section 2 (1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.
