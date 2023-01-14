Logan Holgate: Rugby match tribute after player dies 18
A rugby league match will be paused to honour a "rising star" of the game who died suddenly.
Logan Holgate, 18, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Club in Whitehaven, Cumbria, died on Wednesday.
Tributes to the "brilliant young man" who "played with distinction" have been paid by his team-mates and clubs across the country.
On Sunday, fans in Whitehaven will come together for a minute-long round of applause in his memory.
'Game to be stopped'
The match, between Whitehaven and Workington Town will be halted in the seventh minute, in honour of Logan's shirt number.
Ashley Kirkpatrick, chairman of Whitehaven RLFC, said: "We came up with the idea so teams on both sides, players and fans [could remember Logan]. He's had a massive impact, he was a rising star, he represented his country."
The match will be relayed in the Hensingham clubhouse, on Cleator Moor Road, where fans and club members will join in the applause.
A Hensingham ARLFC spokesperson told the BBC that it wanted to ensure no-one would miss out in the tribute.
Logan, who was an apprentice at Sellafield Ltd, first rose to stardom in 2021 when he made his debut with the England Community Lions in an under-16s match at Colwyn Bay.
On Sunday we will remember Logan Holgate. In the 7th minute the match will be stopped by the match official and both sets of players alongside the officials will have a minutes applause in memory of Logan.#WeareHaven pic.twitter.com/kZ6XoPq4UM— Whitehaven Rugby League (@OfficialHavenRl) January 12, 2023
He had followed in the footsteps of his brothers, Ellison and Fletcher, in representing the Lions.
He went on to help the Lions win the Under-19s European Championship in Italy last year, when they defeated France in the final.
Logan, who had been on the under-18 pathway to play at Salford Red Devils, was set to join the reserve team at the Super League club this season.
'Overwhelming response'
More than 48 hours after his death, Hensingham ARLFC said the club, friends and family had been thankful of the support, which it described as a "testament to his character".
"Because of his young age, there has just been disbelief," the club spokesperson said.
"He had such a massive impact. He's had clubs from down south, Lancashire and Yorkshire sending their condolences and the Rugby Union, other football clubs have too. The community around here have been fantastic.
"It's been overwhelming to see the response and we're sure it is of great comfort to his family, for a young man to have such a huge impact is testament to his character."
The club is working on long-term plans to honour Logan, which could include changing the kit to bear his name.
"It won't be business as usual. He will be with us every single game," the club added.
More than £25,000 has been donated to an online fundraiser for Logan's family since his death.
