Workington cannabis farm with £400,000 value found by police

Four men remain in custody after the plants were found in Workington's Market Place

A cannabis farm with a value of almost £400,000 has been uncovered by police in a Cumbrian town centre.

Officers found 200 plants when they searched a property at Workington's Market Place.

It came after police stopped a car on the M6 in Lancashire on Monday.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug, while three men aged between 23 and 25 were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to produce a Class B drug.

All four remain in custody, the force said.

