Workington cannabis farm with £400,000 value found by police
A cannabis farm with a value of almost £400,000 has been uncovered by police in a Cumbrian town centre.
Officers found 200 plants when they searched a property at Workington's Market Place.
It came after police stopped a car on the M6 in Lancashire on Monday.
A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug, while three men aged between 23 and 25 were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to produce a Class B drug.
All four remain in custody, the force said.
