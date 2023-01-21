Kendal: Flood defence works submitted for worst-hit town
Plans to carry out flood defence work in Kendal have been submitted.
The Environment Agency project at New Road Common would take about six months and see a temporary closure of the site while work is completed.
A 155m-long (170-yard) flood wall would be installed to replace metal fencing, and floodgates would also be added, the application said.
The town was hit by its worst flooding ever recorded in December 2015 due to the effects of Storm Desmond.
About 3,000 properties there were damaged in the storms, more than in any other town in Cumbria.
Grassland lost
The maximum height of the flood wall would be about 1.65m (5.4ft), although the height would vary along its length, documents said.
A supporting statement added that the visible parts of the wall would be 'clad sympathetically' to 'reflect the cultural heritage and conservation status of the area'.
The floodgates would be built of steel and would be similar in height to the top of the flood wall.
"These floodgates have been designed to contain and prevent water spilling on to New Road and beyond during a flood event," it added.
The project would see an existing gravel-covered slipway replaced with stone pitching, and would result in the turning of 137 sq m of existing grassland into permanent hardstanding, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"New surface water drainage will be constructed at New Road Common to allow for the discharge of water into the River Kent, via an outfall flap to be installed on the dry side of the defences," the application added.
It has been sent to the Planning Inspectorate, which will make a decision on behalf of the Environment Secretary.
