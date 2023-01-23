Walker rescued after asthma attack on Scafell Pike
A man who suffered an asthma attack while descending England's highest mountain was rescued in challenging weather conditions.
The walker was in a group on the Corridor Route on Scafell Pike on Saturday afternoon.
When the man's usual medication failed, he was unable to continue.
He was treated by members of Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team before being winched off the fell by a Coastguard helicopter and taken to hospital.
The Wasdale team said an advance rescue party set off followed by other team members and the Coastguard helicopter from Caernarfon, in north Wales.
The mountain rescue team described the conditions as very windy with snow and ice.
When they reached the group, medics gave shelter and medication to the man.
Once his condition improved, he was winched into the helicopter, and taken to West Cumberland Hospital in Whitehaven.
The team said it hoped to see the walker back on the fells soon, and paid tribute to the helicopter crew for skilful flying in difficult conditions.
