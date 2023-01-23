Man jailed after Workington cannabis farm discovery
A man has been jailed after 200 cannabis plants with an estimated value of up to £177,000 were discovered at a town centre property.
Albanian national Din Truni was arrested on Saturday when plants and growing equipment were found in Workington, Cumbria.
The 20-year-old, who arrived in the UK two months ago, was the sole occupant, Carlisle Magistrates' Court was told.
He admitted growing cannabis and was sentenced to eight months in prison.
The court was told Truni, of no fixed address, came to the UK in a small boat after leaving Albania.
He lost all possessions during his journey and had no money, accommodation, contacts or knowledge of English.
'Taken advantage of'
He then met someone and, in desperation, agreed to tend the plants at the Gladstone Street property, the court heard.
"It is a very minor role and he was taken advantage of but there is no question of him being forced to do it, other than the circumstances he found himself in," said defence solicitor Duncan Campbell.
Truni faces deportation when released.
The cannabis farm was the second found in Workington in the space of a few days.
Another 200 plants, with a value of almost £400,000, were uncovered at a property on Market Place.
A 37-year-old man arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug and three men aged between 23 and 25 arrested on suspicion of conspiring to produce a Class B drug will appear at Carlisle Crown Court on 20 February.
