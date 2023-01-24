Tributes as Cumbria cricketer Adam Lamb dies aged 31
Tributes have been paid to a cricketer and a council's youngest member following his sudden death aged 31.
Arthur Lamb, who played for Whitehaven Cricket Club and was a Conservative Cumbria County Councillor, died on Friday.
He has been described as a "cornerstone" of the club, where he had coached junior players.
Local government colleagues from across the region described him as a "talented politician".
Announcing his death, Whitehaven Cricket Club said Mr Lamb would be a huge loss.
"We can scarcely believe we are writing this, over the weekend the club has received some devastating news," they said.
"Arthur Lamb who is a cornerstone of our club, Cumbrian cricket and his local community passed away in his sleep on Friday.
"[Earlier on Friday] Arthur was doing what he did best, helping others, and coaching our junior teams with his normal patience, perseverance and fun."
It added that its thoughts were with his parents, friends and club members.
'Huge shock'
Cumbria County Council's Labour leader Stewart Young said he and members from all parties were mourning Mr Lamb's loss.
He was "well-known and well-liked" and his death had come as a "huge shock" to everyone, Mr Young added.
First elected in 2017, Mr Lamb served as member for Cleator Moor and Frizington, and was also shadow cabinet member for customers, transformation and fire and rescue.
He was the youngest councillor at Cumbria County Council.
Conservative group leader, councillor Hilary Carrick said his "maturity and wisdom" had "exceeded his years."
She said: "Quite simply, he was an amazing young man who was universally loved and respected.
"He was a very talented politician and hugely effective county councillor who worked tirelessly for the local community that he loved."
