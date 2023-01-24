Man dies on A595 in Crofton as car hits wall
A man died when the car he was driving crashed into a wall near the A595 in Cumbria.
The driver, who was in his 40s, was in a Honda Civic when it left the road in Crofton at about 17:20 GMT on Monday.
Following the crash, the road was closed for several hours as Cumbria Police launched its investigation.
Investigating officers have appealed for witnesses to come forward and requested that anyone with dashcam footage makes contact with the force.
A spokesperson said: "Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses who have yet to make contact with police and anyone with dashcam who may have recorded the incident or the moments leading up to it."
