Ulverston: Double yellow lines outside homes met with anger
- Published
Homeowners say they have nowhere to park after double yellow lines were installed outside their properties.
Residents in part of North Lonsdale Road in Ulverston, Cumbria, have lost a near-three-year fight against plans to limit parking on their street.
Cumbria County Council said concerns over parking had been raised by pedestrians and businesses.
"There's nowhere to park around the other streets because they are all full of cars," said Ian Jackson.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said people were "shocked and angry" when the yellow lines were finished on Monday.
Mr Jackson now fears homes in the street will be "less desirable" to prospective buyers.
"People are less likely to want to buy a house where you can't park in front of your house," the dog grooming salon owner said.
Mr Jackson, who runs a dog grooming salon, said kerbside parking had been removed for numbers 8 to 22.
He said residents had "tried to fight against it" and had "done what we can" to preserve parking, but the council had progressed with the plans.
The council said that vehicles, parking opposite North Lonsdale Road's junction with Canal Side, had been "causing difficulty for vehicles entering and exiting this and surrounding junctions".
A spokesperson said: "Feedback during a subsequent consultation also indicated that parked vehicles prevented safe access of large vehicles to Canal Side.
"There were representations for and against the proposals at that time when they went through statutory advertising and consultation in 2021, and the proposals were reduced as a result.
"The decision-making process followed by local committee is fully documented and available through the county council website."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.