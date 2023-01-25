Logan Holgate: Funeral held for 18-year-old rugby player
- Published
Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects to rugby player Logan Holgate at his funeral.
Logan, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died suddenly aged 18 on 11 January,
At the time, tributes poured in for the "brilliant young man" from clubs and fans across the UK,
On Wednesday, crowds lined the streets as the service was held at Distington Hall Crematorium.
The funeral cortege began in Hensingham, briefly stopping outside Hensingham ARLFC to allow members of the public, fans and friends to pay their respects.
Before the funeral, the club said it expected "large numbers" and urged everyone to "celebrate Logan's life" as the service was streamed online.
Today we say goodbye to our laal marra, everyone’s mate everyone’s laal brother everyone’s everything to say the heart has been ripped from the club is an understatement 💔 the support we’ve received is phenomenal & shows what a fantastic community we are 💔🖤 #LH7 #Forever18 pic.twitter.com/AJbrLo008Y— Hensingham ARL (@hensingham_arl) January 25, 2023
Workington Town Rugby League Football Club said: "Our thoughts are with the family, friends and team mates - the rugby league family stands beside you all."
Logan, who was an apprentice at Sellafield Ltd, rose to stardom in 2021 when he made his debut with the England Community Lions in an under-16s match at Colwyn Bay.
He had followed in the footsteps of his brothers, Ellison and Fletcher, in representing the Lions.
He went on to help the Lions win the Under-19s European Championship in Italy last year.
Logan had been on the under-18 pathway to play at Salford Red Devils and was set to join the reserve team at the Super League club this season.
Following his death, a match between Whitehaven and Workington Town was paused in the seventh minute, honouring Logan's shirt number.
More than £35,000 has been donated to an online fundraiser which has been set up to support Logan's family since his death.
